All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 6103 E 153rd Terr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
6103 E 153rd Terr
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:22 PM

6103 E 153rd Terr

6103 East 153rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6103 East 153rd Terrace, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ed005e100a ----
Efficient duplex with off street parking in Grandview. Great perks such as stackable washer and dryer included! Lovely kitchen area with abundant counter space for your cooking needs with nearby living room for easy entertaining! Back yard with generous space for entertaining or your next BBQ with friends and family!

*No evictions or felonies
*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent
*At least 1 year of positive rental history
*1 Pet welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test
*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)
*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent
*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit

To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6103 E 153rd Terr have any available units?
6103 E 153rd Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 6103 E 153rd Terr have?
Some of 6103 E 153rd Terr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6103 E 153rd Terr currently offering any rent specials?
6103 E 153rd Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6103 E 153rd Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6103 E 153rd Terr is pet friendly.
Does 6103 E 153rd Terr offer parking?
Yes, 6103 E 153rd Terr offers parking.
Does 6103 E 153rd Terr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6103 E 153rd Terr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6103 E 153rd Terr have a pool?
No, 6103 E 153rd Terr does not have a pool.
Does 6103 E 153rd Terr have accessible units?
No, 6103 E 153rd Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 6103 E 153rd Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6103 E 153rd Terr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6103 E 153rd Terr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6103 E 153rd Terr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 BedroomsGrandview 2 Bedrooms
Grandview Apartments with ParkingGrandview Cheap Places
Grandview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City