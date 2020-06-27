Rent Calculator
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:58 AM
4407 East 135th Street
4407 East 135th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4407 East 135th Street, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious home has fresh paint! New carpet! Huge yard with back patio! Email me today for a showing!
*No housing vouchers accepted
Utilities ARE NOT included
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/grandview-mo?lid=12417489
(RLNE5034832)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4407 East 135th Street have any available units?
4407 East 135th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grandview, MO
.
What amenities does 4407 East 135th Street have?
Some of 4407 East 135th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4407 East 135th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4407 East 135th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4407 East 135th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4407 East 135th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4407 East 135th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4407 East 135th Street offers parking.
Does 4407 East 135th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4407 East 135th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4407 East 135th Street have a pool?
No, 4407 East 135th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4407 East 135th Street have accessible units?
No, 4407 East 135th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4407 East 135th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4407 East 135th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4407 East 135th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4407 East 135th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
