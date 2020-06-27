All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 4407 East 135th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
4407 East 135th Street
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:58 AM

4407 East 135th Street

4407 East 135th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4407 East 135th Street, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious home has fresh paint! New carpet! Huge yard with back patio! Email me today for a showing!
*No housing vouchers accepted
Utilities ARE NOT included

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/grandview-mo?lid=12417489

(RLNE5034832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4407 East 135th Street have any available units?
4407 East 135th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 4407 East 135th Street have?
Some of 4407 East 135th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4407 East 135th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4407 East 135th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4407 East 135th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4407 East 135th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4407 East 135th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4407 East 135th Street offers parking.
Does 4407 East 135th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4407 East 135th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4407 East 135th Street have a pool?
No, 4407 East 135th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4407 East 135th Street have accessible units?
No, 4407 East 135th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4407 East 135th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4407 East 135th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4407 East 135th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4407 East 135th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 BedroomsGrandview 2 Bedrooms
Grandview Cheap PlacesGrandview Dog Friendly Apartments
Grandview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City