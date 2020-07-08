All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 205 Blue Ridge Extension.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
205 Blue Ridge Extension
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

205 Blue Ridge Extension

205 Blue Ridge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

205 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available 2/15/2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Blue Ridge Extension have any available units?
205 Blue Ridge Extension doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 205 Blue Ridge Extension currently offering any rent specials?
205 Blue Ridge Extension is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Blue Ridge Extension pet-friendly?
No, 205 Blue Ridge Extension is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grandview.
Does 205 Blue Ridge Extension offer parking?
No, 205 Blue Ridge Extension does not offer parking.
Does 205 Blue Ridge Extension have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Blue Ridge Extension does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Blue Ridge Extension have a pool?
No, 205 Blue Ridge Extension does not have a pool.
Does 205 Blue Ridge Extension have accessible units?
No, 205 Blue Ridge Extension does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Blue Ridge Extension have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Blue Ridge Extension does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Blue Ridge Extension have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Blue Ridge Extension does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 BedroomsGrandview 2 Bedrooms
Grandview Apartments with ParkingGrandview Cheap Places
Grandview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City