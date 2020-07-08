Rent Calculator
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
205 Blue Ridge Extension
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
205 Blue Ridge Extension
205 Blue Ridge Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
205 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Available 2/15/2019
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 205 Blue Ridge Extension have any available units?
205 Blue Ridge Extension doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grandview, MO
.
Is 205 Blue Ridge Extension currently offering any rent specials?
205 Blue Ridge Extension is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Blue Ridge Extension pet-friendly?
No, 205 Blue Ridge Extension is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grandview
.
Does 205 Blue Ridge Extension offer parking?
No, 205 Blue Ridge Extension does not offer parking.
Does 205 Blue Ridge Extension have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Blue Ridge Extension does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Blue Ridge Extension have a pool?
No, 205 Blue Ridge Extension does not have a pool.
Does 205 Blue Ridge Extension have accessible units?
No, 205 Blue Ridge Extension does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Blue Ridge Extension have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Blue Ridge Extension does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Blue Ridge Extension have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Blue Ridge Extension does not have units with air conditioning.
