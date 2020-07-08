15311 Bellaire Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

15311 Bellaire Ave - 15311 Bellaire Ave is a 4 bed 2 bath home with easy access to Hwy 71!



-4 bed

-2 bath

-Fridge

-Range

-Dishwasher

-W/D connections

-Carpet

-Finished basement

-Fenced yard

-Backyard patio

-1 car attached garage



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We DO NOT accept Section 8.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 699-3476 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$895.00 monthly rent

$35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$895.00 security deposit upon approval

$300.00 non-refundable pet fee

$200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- Income of 3x one month's rent

- No felonies for violent crimes



