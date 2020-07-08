15311 Bellaire Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030 Grandview
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
15311 Bellaire Ave - 15311 Bellaire Ave is a 4 bed 2 bath home with easy access to Hwy 71!
-4 bed -2 bath -Fridge -Range -Dishwasher -W/D connections -Carpet -Finished basement -Fenced yard -Backyard patio -1 car attached garage
Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).
We DO NOT accept Section 8.
Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 699-3476 or (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.
$895.00 monthly rent $35.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18 $895.00 security deposit upon approval $300.00 non-refundable pet fee $200.00 refundable pet fee for the 2nd pet
Qualification Criteria - Minimum credit score 550 - No evictions in the last 3 years - No multiple evictions - No money owed to local utilities - Income of 3x one month's rent - No felonies for violent crimes
(RLNE5594751)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15311 Bellaire Avenue have any available units?
15311 Bellaire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 15311 Bellaire Avenue have?
Some of 15311 Bellaire Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15311 Bellaire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15311 Bellaire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15311 Bellaire Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15311 Bellaire Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15311 Bellaire Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15311 Bellaire Avenue offers parking.
Does 15311 Bellaire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15311 Bellaire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15311 Bellaire Avenue have a pool?
No, 15311 Bellaire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15311 Bellaire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15311 Bellaire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15311 Bellaire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15311 Bellaire Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 15311 Bellaire Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15311 Bellaire Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.