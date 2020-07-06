Rent Calculator
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
15211 White Ave
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15211 White Ave
15211 White Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
15211 White Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview
Amenities
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 01/01/20 15211 White Ave. - Property Id: 186241
Ranch 3 br, 1 bath large deck, large backyard
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186241
Property Id 186241
(RLNE5385588)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15211 White Ave have any available units?
15211 White Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grandview, MO
.
What amenities does 15211 White Ave have?
Some of 15211 White Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15211 White Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15211 White Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15211 White Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 15211 White Ave is pet friendly.
Does 15211 White Ave offer parking?
No, 15211 White Ave does not offer parking.
Does 15211 White Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15211 White Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15211 White Ave have a pool?
No, 15211 White Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15211 White Ave have accessible units?
No, 15211 White Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15211 White Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 15211 White Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15211 White Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 15211 White Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
