Grandview, MO
15102 Fuller Avenue
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:34 AM
15102 Fuller Avenue
15102 Fuller Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
15102 Fuller Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This newly remodeled home has hardwoods throughout, a large fenced yard and covered patio with jalousie windows. Email me today for a showing! Won't last long!
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/38019
(RLNE4920016)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15102 Fuller Avenue have any available units?
15102 Fuller Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grandview, MO
.
What amenities does 15102 Fuller Avenue have?
Some of 15102 Fuller Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15102 Fuller Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15102 Fuller Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15102 Fuller Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15102 Fuller Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15102 Fuller Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15102 Fuller Avenue offers parking.
Does 15102 Fuller Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15102 Fuller Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15102 Fuller Avenue have a pool?
No, 15102 Fuller Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15102 Fuller Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15102 Fuller Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15102 Fuller Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15102 Fuller Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15102 Fuller Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15102 Fuller Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
