Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 14102 St Andrews Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
14102 St Andrews Dr
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 PM
1 of 36
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14102 St Andrews Dr
14102 Saint Andrews Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
14102 Saint Andrews Drive, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14102 St Andrews Dr have any available units?
14102 St Andrews Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grandview, MO
.
Is 14102 St Andrews Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14102 St Andrews Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14102 St Andrews Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14102 St Andrews Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14102 St Andrews Dr offer parking?
No, 14102 St Andrews Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14102 St Andrews Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14102 St Andrews Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14102 St Andrews Dr have a pool?
No, 14102 St Andrews Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14102 St Andrews Dr have accessible units?
No, 14102 St Andrews Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14102 St Andrews Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14102 St Andrews Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14102 St Andrews Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 14102 St Andrews Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030
Similar Pages
Grandview 1 Bedrooms
Grandview 2 Bedrooms
Grandview Apartments with Parking
Grandview Cheap Places
Grandview Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
Prairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MO
Leavenworth, KS
Raytown, MO
Liberty, MO
Raymore, MO
Merriam, KS
Mission, KS
Spring Hill, KS
Platte City, MO
North Kansas City, MO
Belton, MO
Pleasant Hill, MO
Grain Valley, MO
Gardner, KS
Roeland Park, KS
Kearney, MO
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City