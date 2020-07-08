All apartments in Grandview
14030 Ballantrae Drive - 1
14030 Ballantrae Drive - 1

14030 Ballantrae Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14030 Ballantrae Drive, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Look no further than this sprawling, 2-story townhouse! Tucked back at the end of the cul-de-sac, enjoy peace and quiet from your oversized deck!

Inside you can spread out, with an extended living room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen and easy deck access off the kitchen for entertaining!
This renovated kitchen features beautiful, grey cabinets; fridge, oven, dishwasher and microwave provided! A great pantry and butcher block countertops make this the spot to be.
Rounding out the main floor is a convenient 1/2 bath!

Upstairs comes with a full, hallway bath and 2 children/guest rooms. The master bedroom has the master bath attached with a new walk-in shower!

The walk-out basement has been finished to give you a 2nd family room or 4th bedroom!! Modern and updated with new paint & flooring, plus a sleek 1/2 bath! Laundry room hookups just off the finished basement space!

~ 2 car attached garage ~New flooring throughout ~2 full baths and 2 half baths! ~HOA provides lawn care, snow removal, water & trash pickup ~Basketball courts and playground!

Please no pets, Lee's Summit vouchers accepted. Serious inquiries only, $30/adult app fee. Deposit = $1295
~1 year lease
~HOA provides lawn care, snow removal, water & trash pickup
~Basketball courts and playground!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14030 Ballantrae Drive - 1 have any available units?
14030 Ballantrae Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 14030 Ballantrae Drive - 1 have?
Some of 14030 Ballantrae Drive - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14030 Ballantrae Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
14030 Ballantrae Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14030 Ballantrae Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 14030 Ballantrae Drive - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grandview.
Does 14030 Ballantrae Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 14030 Ballantrae Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 14030 Ballantrae Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14030 Ballantrae Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14030 Ballantrae Drive - 1 have a pool?
No, 14030 Ballantrae Drive - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 14030 Ballantrae Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 14030 Ballantrae Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 14030 Ballantrae Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14030 Ballantrae Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 14030 Ballantrae Drive - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14030 Ballantrae Drive - 1 has units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

