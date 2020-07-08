14030 Ballantrae Drive - 1

Amenities

Look no further than this sprawling, 2-story townhouse! Tucked back at the end of the cul-de-sac, enjoy peace and quiet from your oversized deck!



Inside you can spread out, with an extended living room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen and easy deck access off the kitchen for entertaining!

This renovated kitchen features beautiful, grey cabinets; fridge, oven, dishwasher and microwave provided! A great pantry and butcher block countertops make this the spot to be.

Rounding out the main floor is a convenient 1/2 bath!



Upstairs comes with a full, hallway bath and 2 children/guest rooms. The master bedroom has the master bath attached with a new walk-in shower!



The walk-out basement has been finished to give you a 2nd family room or 4th bedroom!! Modern and updated with new paint & flooring, plus a sleek 1/2 bath! Laundry room hookups just off the finished basement space!



~ 2 car attached garage ~New flooring throughout ~2 full baths and 2 half baths! ~HOA provides lawn care, snow removal, water & trash pickup ~Basketball courts and playground!



Please no pets, Lee's Summit vouchers accepted. Serious inquiries only, $30/adult app fee. Deposit = $1295

~1 year lease

~HOA provides lawn care, snow removal, water & trash pickup

~Basketball courts and playground!