Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
13909 Grandboro Ln
Last updated April 27 2019 at 1:21 PM

13909 Grandboro Ln

13909 Grandboro Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13909 Grandboro Lane, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5ee9c890f8 ----
Douglas Place Apartments is conveniently located right off 71 Hwy and 140th St. only minutes from Meadows Shopping Center and other facilities such as Minute Clinics and Urgent Cares. The property is in walking distance to Butcher-Greene Elementary School and about 5min drive from Grandview High School. All apartments offer patios or balconies and are equipped with stove, fridge, central a/c and heat. Some apartments offer W/D hookups in the unit and in addition to that coin-operated laundry machines on site. This spacious 4BR/2.5bath townhouse offers NEW flooring throughout, large closet space, updated appliances, and an unfinished basement with W/D hookups,. Off-street parking is also available right in front of the door. Pets up to 15lbs are welcome with an additional pet deposit of $200 per pet (max. 2 cats or 1 dog per apartment allowed)All tenants pay for their own gas and electricity. The on-site office is available Mo-Fri 9-5. Off-street parking and on-site maintenance are also available. Please stop by our on-site office for a tour or give us a call at 816-765-5331. WE OFFER EMPLOYEE DISCOUNTS FOR HONEYWELL, CERNER, IHOP AND EMPLOYEES OF THE CITY OF GRANDVIEW. PLEASE ASK OUR ON-SITE MANAGER.$1050/month rent plus $95/month water charge=$1145.00 Tenants are responsible for Gas and Electric.
?

Flooring: Hardwood
Rent Sqft: $0.76
Deposit: 400
Floor Size: 1,500 sqft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13909 Grandboro Ln have any available units?
13909 Grandboro Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 13909 Grandboro Ln have?
Some of 13909 Grandboro Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13909 Grandboro Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13909 Grandboro Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13909 Grandboro Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 13909 Grandboro Ln is pet friendly.
Does 13909 Grandboro Ln offer parking?
Yes, 13909 Grandboro Ln does offer parking.
Does 13909 Grandboro Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13909 Grandboro Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13909 Grandboro Ln have a pool?
No, 13909 Grandboro Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13909 Grandboro Ln have accessible units?
No, 13909 Grandboro Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13909 Grandboro Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 13909 Grandboro Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13909 Grandboro Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13909 Grandboro Ln has units with air conditioning.
