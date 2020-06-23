13909 Grandboro Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Douglas Place Apartments is conveniently located right off 71 Hwy and 140th St. only minutes from Meadows Shopping Center and other facilities such as Minute Clinics and Urgent Cares. The property is in walking distance to Butcher-Greene Elementary School and about 5min drive from Grandview High School. All apartments offer patios or balconies and are equipped with stove, fridge, central a/c and heat. Some apartments offer W/D hookups in the unit and in addition to that coin-operated laundry machines on site. This spacious 4BR/2.5bath townhouse offers NEW flooring throughout, large closet space, updated appliances, and an unfinished basement with W/D hookups,. Off-street parking is also available right in front of the door. Pets up to 15lbs are welcome with an additional pet deposit of $200 per pet (max. 2 cats or 1 dog per apartment allowed)All tenants pay for their own gas and electricity. The on-site office is available Mo-Fri 9-5. Off-street parking and on-site maintenance are also available. Please stop by our on-site office for a tour or give us a call at 816-765-5331. WE OFFER EMPLOYEE DISCOUNTS FOR HONEYWELL, CERNER, IHOP AND EMPLOYEES OF THE CITY OF GRANDVIEW. PLEASE ASK OUR ON-SITE MANAGER.$1050/month rent plus $95/month water charge=$1145.00 Tenants are responsible for Gas and Electric.

