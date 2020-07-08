All apartments in Grandview
Last updated August 14 2019 at 5:23 PM

13900 Grandboro Lane

13900 Grandboro Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13900 Grandboro Lane, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5e2f20e0f8 ---- Douglas Place Apartments is conveniently located right off 71 Hwy and 140th St. only minutes from Meadows Shopping Center and other facilities such as Minute Clinics and Urgent Cares. The property is in walking distance to Butcher-Greene Elementary School and about five minutes from Grandview High School. All apartments offer patios or balconies and are equipped with stove, fridge, central a/c and heat. Some apartments offer W/D hookups in the unit and in addition to that coin-operated laundry machines on site. Pets up to 15 lbs fully grown or smaller are welcome with an additional pet deposit of $200 per pet (max. 2 cats or 1 dog per apartment allowed) All tenants pay for their own water, gas, and electricity. The on-site office is available Mo-Fri 9-5. Off-street parking and on-site maintenance are also available. Please stop by our on-site office for a tour or give us a call at 816-765-5331.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13900 Grandboro Lane have any available units?
13900 Grandboro Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 13900 Grandboro Lane have?
Some of 13900 Grandboro Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13900 Grandboro Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13900 Grandboro Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13900 Grandboro Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13900 Grandboro Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13900 Grandboro Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13900 Grandboro Lane offers parking.
Does 13900 Grandboro Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13900 Grandboro Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13900 Grandboro Lane have a pool?
No, 13900 Grandboro Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13900 Grandboro Lane have accessible units?
No, 13900 Grandboro Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13900 Grandboro Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13900 Grandboro Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13900 Grandboro Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13900 Grandboro Lane has units with air conditioning.

