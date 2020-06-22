All apartments in Grandview
13727 Parker Avenue

13727 Parker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13727 Parker Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is the home you have been waiting for! Spacious floor plan, finished basement and a beautiful backyard with a really nice deck for family and friends to gather together. You don't want to miss this home! Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13727 Parker Avenue have any available units?
13727 Parker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 13727 Parker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13727 Parker Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13727 Parker Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13727 Parker Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13727 Parker Avenue offer parking?
No, 13727 Parker Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 13727 Parker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13727 Parker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13727 Parker Avenue have a pool?
No, 13727 Parker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13727 Parker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13727 Parker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13727 Parker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13727 Parker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13727 Parker Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13727 Parker Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
