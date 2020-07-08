All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 13716 Cypress Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
13716 Cypress Ave
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:50 PM

13716 Cypress Ave

13716 Cypress Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13716 Cypress Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To schedule a self-viewing or to be added to the waitlist for viewing please visit sbdhousing.com/kc-rentals-1 or call 816.463.4098 to schedule. Through that portal, you will be able to set the date and time for the home you wish to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13716 Cypress Ave have any available units?
13716 Cypress Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 13716 Cypress Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13716 Cypress Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13716 Cypress Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13716 Cypress Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13716 Cypress Ave offer parking?
No, 13716 Cypress Ave does not offer parking.
Does 13716 Cypress Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13716 Cypress Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13716 Cypress Ave have a pool?
No, 13716 Cypress Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13716 Cypress Ave have accessible units?
No, 13716 Cypress Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13716 Cypress Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13716 Cypress Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13716 Cypress Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 13716 Cypress Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 BedroomsGrandview 2 Bedrooms
Grandview Apartments with ParkingGrandview Cheap Places
Grandview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City