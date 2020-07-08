13714 10th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage google fiber pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7b3d11806a ---- Take a look at another great rental from 333 Rent! We think you\'ll like this ranch-style house located close to highway access and the nearby splash park. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house has an attached 1-car garage and nice sized deck overlooking a fully-fenced yard. We like all the cabinet space and the breakfast bar! This house has a full basement where your washer and dryer will hook up. We also think you\'ll like that Google Fiber is in the area! *$40 application fee for all adults residing at the property full-time *No evictions - no exceptions *No felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Security deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!