13714 10th Terrace

13714 10th Ter
Location

13714 10th Ter, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
google fiber
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7b3d11806a ---- Take a look at another great rental from 333 Rent! We think you\'ll like this ranch-style house located close to highway access and the nearby splash park. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house has an attached 1-car garage and nice sized deck overlooking a fully-fenced yard. We like all the cabinet space and the breakfast bar! This house has a full basement where your washer and dryer will hook up. We also think you\'ll like that Google Fiber is in the area! *$40 application fee for all adults residing at the property full-time *No evictions - no exceptions *No felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Security deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13714 10th Terrace have any available units?
13714 10th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 13714 10th Terrace have?
Some of 13714 10th Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13714 10th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
13714 10th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13714 10th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 13714 10th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 13714 10th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 13714 10th Terrace offers parking.
Does 13714 10th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13714 10th Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13714 10th Terrace have a pool?
No, 13714 10th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 13714 10th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 13714 10th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 13714 10th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 13714 10th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13714 10th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13714 10th Terrace has units with air conditioning.

