Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:00 PM

13703 Bennington Ave

13703 Bennington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13703 Bennington Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To schedule a self-viewing or to be added to the waitlist for viewing please visit sbdhousing.com/kc-rentals-1 or call 816.463.4098 to schedule. Through that portal, you will be able to set the date and time for the home you wish to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13703 Bennington Ave have any available units?
13703 Bennington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 13703 Bennington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13703 Bennington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13703 Bennington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13703 Bennington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13703 Bennington Ave offer parking?
No, 13703 Bennington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 13703 Bennington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13703 Bennington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13703 Bennington Ave have a pool?
No, 13703 Bennington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13703 Bennington Ave have accessible units?
No, 13703 Bennington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13703 Bennington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13703 Bennington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13703 Bennington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 13703 Bennington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

