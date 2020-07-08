All apartments in Grandview
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

13621 Craig Avenue

13621 Craig Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13621 Craig Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home has been remodeled by Conrex Property Management! Featuring a large fenced back yard, with lots of space to unwind and enjoy home. One car garage, updated kitchen and bathrooms are some of the other great features included.Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13621 Craig Avenue have any available units?
13621 Craig Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 13621 Craig Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13621 Craig Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13621 Craig Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13621 Craig Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13621 Craig Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13621 Craig Avenue offers parking.
Does 13621 Craig Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13621 Craig Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13621 Craig Avenue have a pool?
No, 13621 Craig Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13621 Craig Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13621 Craig Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13621 Craig Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13621 Craig Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13621 Craig Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13621 Craig Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

