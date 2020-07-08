All apartments in Grandview
13609 Spring Street
Last updated February 6 2020 at 4:27 PM

13609 Spring Street

13609 Spring Street · No Longer Available
Location

13609 Spring Street, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Large true ranch in a great neighborhood! 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 car garages all on the main level. This home offers lots of light and an open concept kitchen that includes appliances. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13609 Spring Street have any available units?
13609 Spring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 13609 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
13609 Spring Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13609 Spring Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13609 Spring Street is pet friendly.
Does 13609 Spring Street offer parking?
Yes, 13609 Spring Street offers parking.
Does 13609 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13609 Spring Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13609 Spring Street have a pool?
No, 13609 Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 13609 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 13609 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13609 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13609 Spring Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13609 Spring Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13609 Spring Street does not have units with air conditioning.
