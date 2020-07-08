All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 13520 Lowell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
13520 Lowell Avenue
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:46 PM

13520 Lowell Avenue

13520 Lowell Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1840673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13520 Lowell Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13520 Lowell Avenue have any available units?
13520 Lowell Avenue has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 13520 Lowell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13520 Lowell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13520 Lowell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13520 Lowell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13520 Lowell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13520 Lowell Avenue offers parking.
Does 13520 Lowell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13520 Lowell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13520 Lowell Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13520 Lowell Avenue has a pool.
Does 13520 Lowell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13520 Lowell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13520 Lowell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13520 Lowell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13520 Lowell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13520 Lowell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 13520 Lowell Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 BedroomsGrandview 2 Bedrooms
Grandview Apartments with ParkingGrandview Cheap Places
Grandview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KS
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MO
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity