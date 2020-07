Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cute Spacious home for Rent! 4 bed 2 Bath. Big living room, big backyard, quiet street. washer dryer in the basement, and 1 car garage. 1 year lease. Tenant responsible for all utilities, and lawn, pets allowed, and no Section 8. $300 nonrefundable pet deposit. $15 per pet a month rent Application fee is $35 per adult. Income must be at least 3 times the rental amount. 13517 Lowell Grandview.



Please call 833-646-8776