Grandview, MO
13419 Parker Avenue
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:15 PM

13419 Parker Avenue

13419 Parker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13419 Parker Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Overflowing with Charm! This heartwarming 3 bdrm, 1.5 True Ranch with graceful style features, multiple levels. Including three generous size bedrooms, a
comfortable kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a separate, formal dining room and living room with fireplace . Not to mention, a 2 car attached garage and a massive yard. Seriously, it's huge! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13419 Parker Avenue have any available units?
13419 Parker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 13419 Parker Avenue have?
Some of 13419 Parker Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13419 Parker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13419 Parker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13419 Parker Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13419 Parker Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13419 Parker Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13419 Parker Avenue offers parking.
Does 13419 Parker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13419 Parker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13419 Parker Avenue have a pool?
No, 13419 Parker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13419 Parker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13419 Parker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13419 Parker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13419 Parker Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13419 Parker Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13419 Parker Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

