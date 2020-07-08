Rent Calculator
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
13319 Crystal Ave
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:25 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13319 Crystal Ave
13319 Crystal Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
13319 Crystal Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious home - Property Id: 96790
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96790
Property Id 96790
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4852402)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13319 Crystal Ave have any available units?
13319 Crystal Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grandview, MO
.
What amenities does 13319 Crystal Ave have?
Some of 13319 Crystal Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13319 Crystal Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13319 Crystal Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13319 Crystal Ave pet-friendly?
No, 13319 Crystal Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grandview
.
Does 13319 Crystal Ave offer parking?
No, 13319 Crystal Ave does not offer parking.
Does 13319 Crystal Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13319 Crystal Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13319 Crystal Ave have a pool?
No, 13319 Crystal Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13319 Crystal Ave have accessible units?
No, 13319 Crystal Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13319 Crystal Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13319 Crystal Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 13319 Crystal Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 13319 Crystal Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
