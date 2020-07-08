Rent Calculator
13207 Craig Ave
13207 Craig Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
13207 Craig Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13207 Craig Ave have any available units?
13207 Craig Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Grandview, MO
.
Is 13207 Craig Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13207 Craig Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13207 Craig Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13207 Craig Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13207 Craig Ave offer parking?
No, 13207 Craig Ave does not offer parking.
Does 13207 Craig Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13207 Craig Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13207 Craig Ave have a pool?
No, 13207 Craig Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13207 Craig Ave have accessible units?
No, 13207 Craig Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13207 Craig Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13207 Craig Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13207 Craig Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 13207 Craig Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
