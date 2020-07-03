13100 Sycamore Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 3 Bed 2 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this cute 3 bed 2 bath house.



This cute home features stunning hardwood flooring and a beautifully renovated kitchen that offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The home also offers a great back porch that overlooks the spacious fenced-in backyard.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 49 hwy and next to Longview Lake. This home is also close to plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept any housing voucher programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE5427837)