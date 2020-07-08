All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 13027 Manchester Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
13027 Manchester Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13027 Manchester Avenue

13027 Manchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13027 Manchester Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous large 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home in Grandview includes all appliances and a huge finished basement and fenced in yard.

Schedule your self showing today!

http://www.sbdhousing.com/tenant_resources.php

*** Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. ***

OUR RENTAL PROCESS:
*We must have a completed application, for everyone over the age of 18, which includes a copy of each person’s photo id, income verification, and rental verification received from landlord, pictures of pets, and all application fee's paid before we can begin processing the application.

*We verify rental history. (If you owe money to a previous landlord or utility company, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We verify your income is at least 3x the amount of the rent. We do a criminal background check (Drugs or Violent Crimes in the last 10 Years automatic denial) We also pull a credit report. (If you are under a current bankruptcy, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We do look at the application as a whole. We will consider a cosigner or additional deposit for applications that may be borderline.

*If your application is approved, we require you to pay the base security deposit (in full) within 24 hours to remove the home from the market.

*You must move in within two weeks. You are required to pay a FULL month’s rent, any additional security deposit (if requested), and any pet fees the day of key pick up.

*PET FEES: All pet fees are NONREFUNDABLE. There is a minimum charge of $300 for first pet, $150 each additional plus a $25.00 monthly pet rent, per pet, limit of 3. *NO PIT BULLS!

*We are a paperless office and require you to use our online pay portal for rental payments after the initial certified funds are processed.

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

Please submit any additional documentation to leasing@sbdhousing.com

Please allow 3 business days for processing, thank you!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/13027-manchester-avenue ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13027 Manchester Avenue have any available units?
13027 Manchester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 13027 Manchester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13027 Manchester Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13027 Manchester Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13027 Manchester Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13027 Manchester Avenue offer parking?
No, 13027 Manchester Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 13027 Manchester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13027 Manchester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13027 Manchester Avenue have a pool?
No, 13027 Manchester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13027 Manchester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13027 Manchester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13027 Manchester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13027 Manchester Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13027 Manchester Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13027 Manchester Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 BedroomsGrandview 2 Bedrooms
Grandview Apartments with ParkingGrandview Cheap Places
Grandview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City