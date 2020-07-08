12910 Beacon Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don’t miss out on this cute 3 bed 1.5 bath house.



This cute home features new carpeting and a renovated kitchen. The home gets plenty of natural sunlight from the back screen doors and features 3 great sized bedrooms. The spacious fenced-in backyard is another great feature of this home.



This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 71 hwy. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment, dining, and Longview Lake. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!\



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.