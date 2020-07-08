All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 12908 5th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
12908 5th St
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:48 AM

12908 5th St

12908 5th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12908 5th St, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
New Rehab available IMMEDIATELY at
12908 5th Street, Grandview, Mo 64030

1 Bedroom 1 Bath newly rehabbed. This home is efficient and super cute!

Rent $775
Deposit $775

Call Rachel for details and to schedule a viewing. 816-406-6798

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12908 5th St have any available units?
12908 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 12908 5th St have?
Some of 12908 5th St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12908 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
12908 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12908 5th St pet-friendly?
No, 12908 5th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grandview.
Does 12908 5th St offer parking?
No, 12908 5th St does not offer parking.
Does 12908 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12908 5th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12908 5th St have a pool?
No, 12908 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 12908 5th St have accessible units?
No, 12908 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 12908 5th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12908 5th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 12908 5th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12908 5th St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 BedroomsGrandview 2 Bedrooms
Grandview Apartments with ParkingGrandview Cheap Places
Grandview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City