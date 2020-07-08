Rent Calculator
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:48 AM
12908 5th St
12908 5th St
·
No Longer Available
Location
12908 5th St, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
New Rehab available IMMEDIATELY at
12908 5th Street, Grandview, Mo 64030
1 Bedroom 1 Bath newly rehabbed. This home is efficient and super cute!
Rent $775
Deposit $775
Call Rachel for details and to schedule a viewing. 816-406-6798
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12908 5th St have any available units?
12908 5th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grandview, MO
.
What amenities does 12908 5th St have?
Some of 12908 5th St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12908 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
12908 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12908 5th St pet-friendly?
No, 12908 5th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grandview
.
Does 12908 5th St offer parking?
No, 12908 5th St does not offer parking.
Does 12908 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12908 5th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12908 5th St have a pool?
No, 12908 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 12908 5th St have accessible units?
No, 12908 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 12908 5th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12908 5th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 12908 5th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12908 5th St has units with air conditioning.
