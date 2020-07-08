All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 12825 Bristol Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
12825 Bristol Avenue
Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:55 PM

12825 Bristol Avenue

12825 Bristol Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12825 Bristol Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
The 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath ranch sits on a corner lot and has vinyl siding. The floor plan is spacious and offers plenty of natural light. Enjoy the formal dining and living room, plus the family room with fireplace. Eating space in the country kitchen not to mention access to the patio. Three bedrooms on the main level along with two full bathrooms. Lower level has access off the main entryway Enjoy the 2 car garage! Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12825 Bristol Avenue have any available units?
12825 Bristol Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 12825 Bristol Avenue have?
Some of 12825 Bristol Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12825 Bristol Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12825 Bristol Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12825 Bristol Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12825 Bristol Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12825 Bristol Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12825 Bristol Avenue offers parking.
Does 12825 Bristol Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12825 Bristol Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12825 Bristol Avenue have a pool?
No, 12825 Bristol Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12825 Bristol Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12825 Bristol Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12825 Bristol Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12825 Bristol Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12825 Bristol Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12825 Bristol Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 BedroomsGrandview 2 Bedrooms
Grandview Cheap PlacesGrandview Dog Friendly Apartments
Grandview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City