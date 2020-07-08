12825 Bristol Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

The 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath ranch sits on a corner lot and has vinyl siding. The floor plan is spacious and offers plenty of natural light. Enjoy the formal dining and living room, plus the family room with fireplace. Eating space in the country kitchen not to mention access to the patio. Three bedrooms on the main level along with two full bathrooms. Lower level has access off the main entryway Enjoy the 2 car garage! Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!



Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.