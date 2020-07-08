All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 12722 Manchester Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
12722 Manchester Ave
Last updated March 16 2020 at 10:55 PM

12722 Manchester Ave

12722 Manchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12722 Manchester Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You will want to grab this beautiful home before anyone else! With exquisite hardwood floors and a fully finished basement this is perfect for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12722 Manchester Ave have any available units?
12722 Manchester Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 12722 Manchester Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12722 Manchester Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12722 Manchester Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12722 Manchester Ave is pet friendly.
Does 12722 Manchester Ave offer parking?
No, 12722 Manchester Ave does not offer parking.
Does 12722 Manchester Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12722 Manchester Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12722 Manchester Ave have a pool?
No, 12722 Manchester Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12722 Manchester Ave have accessible units?
No, 12722 Manchester Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12722 Manchester Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 12722 Manchester Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12722 Manchester Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 12722 Manchester Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 BedroomsGrandview 2 Bedrooms
Grandview Apartments with ParkingGrandview Cheap Places
Grandview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City