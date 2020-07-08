All apartments in Grandview
12320 Bristol Ave.

12320 Bristol Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12320 Bristol Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We require all adults over 18 years old to fill out an application and pay the $35 application fee (per person- even if you are married).

*** Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. ***

Please submit any additional documentation to leasing@sbdhousing.com

Please allow 3 business days for processing, thank you!

Typical SBD Housing properties are fully updated with new flooring, appliances, plumbing and light fixtures, tile showers and backsplash, granite countertops, garage door openers, etc.

Pets are allowed with non-refundable fee and monthly pet rent. NO PIT BULLS

Refrigerators available for additional $25/mo.

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

We verify rental history. (If you owe money to a previous landlord or utility company, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We verify your income is at least 3x the amount of the rent. We do a criminal background check. We also pull a credit report. (If you are under a current bankruptcy, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We do look at the application as a whole. We will consider a cosigner or additional deposit for applications that may be borderline.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12320 Bristol Ave. have any available units?
12320 Bristol Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 12320 Bristol Ave. have?
Some of 12320 Bristol Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12320 Bristol Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
12320 Bristol Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12320 Bristol Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12320 Bristol Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 12320 Bristol Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 12320 Bristol Ave. offers parking.
Does 12320 Bristol Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12320 Bristol Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12320 Bristol Ave. have a pool?
No, 12320 Bristol Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 12320 Bristol Ave. have accessible units?
No, 12320 Bristol Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 12320 Bristol Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12320 Bristol Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12320 Bristol Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12320 Bristol Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

