12320 Bristol Ave.

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

We require all adults over 18 years old to fill out an application and pay the $35 application fee (per person- even if you are married).



*** Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. ***



Please submit any additional documentation to leasing@sbdhousing.com



Please allow 3 business days for processing, thank you!



Typical SBD Housing properties are fully updated with new flooring, appliances, plumbing and light fixtures, tile showers and backsplash, granite countertops, garage door openers, etc.



Pets are allowed with non-refundable fee and monthly pet rent. NO PIT BULLS



Refrigerators available for additional $25/mo.



Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.



We verify rental history. (If you owe money to a previous landlord or utility company, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We verify your income is at least 3x the amount of the rent. We do a criminal background check. We also pull a credit report. (If you are under a current bankruptcy, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We do look at the application as a whole. We will consider a cosigner or additional deposit for applications that may be borderline.