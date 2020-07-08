All apartments in Grandview
12311 Bentley Circle

12311 Bentley Cir · No Longer Available
Location

12311 Bentley Cir, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/26730fe065 ---- Lovely and spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen, dining area, great room with vaulted ceilings, finsihed lower level, and 2 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 1/2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Carpet Deck/Patio Finished Basement Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12311 Bentley Circle have any available units?
12311 Bentley Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 12311 Bentley Circle have?
Some of 12311 Bentley Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12311 Bentley Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12311 Bentley Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12311 Bentley Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 12311 Bentley Circle is pet friendly.
Does 12311 Bentley Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12311 Bentley Circle offers parking.
Does 12311 Bentley Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12311 Bentley Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12311 Bentley Circle have a pool?
No, 12311 Bentley Circle does not have a pool.
Does 12311 Bentley Circle have accessible units?
No, 12311 Bentley Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12311 Bentley Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 12311 Bentley Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12311 Bentley Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 12311 Bentley Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

