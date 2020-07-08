All apartments in Grandview
1203 Skyline Drive
Last updated April 15 2019 at 2:54 PM

1203 Skyline Drive

1203 Skyline Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1203 Skyline Drive, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 Skyline Drive have any available units?
1203 Skyline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 1203 Skyline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1203 Skyline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 Skyline Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1203 Skyline Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1203 Skyline Drive offer parking?
No, 1203 Skyline Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1203 Skyline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 Skyline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 Skyline Drive have a pool?
No, 1203 Skyline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1203 Skyline Drive have accessible units?
No, 1203 Skyline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 Skyline Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1203 Skyline Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1203 Skyline Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1203 Skyline Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

