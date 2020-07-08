All apartments in Grandview
12002 Belmont Avenue

12002 Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12002 Belmont Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Crossgates

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom 1.1 bathroom tri-level home with 1 car garage located in a nice neighborhood. This home is a must see for the value, good location, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Family room has lots of space with fireplace off of huge kitchen. Nice fenced-in big back yard, whats not to like?!

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12002 Belmont Avenue have any available units?
12002 Belmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 12002 Belmont Avenue have?
Some of 12002 Belmont Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12002 Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12002 Belmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12002 Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12002 Belmont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12002 Belmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12002 Belmont Avenue offers parking.
Does 12002 Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12002 Belmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12002 Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 12002 Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12002 Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12002 Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12002 Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12002 Belmont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12002 Belmont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12002 Belmont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
