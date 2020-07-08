11951 Sycamore Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030 Grandview
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You don't want to miss calling this beauty home! With a fully finished basement and open kitchen layout, you will be the go-to for the upcoming baseball season! Visit sbdhousing.com/kc-rentals-1 to schedule your self-viewing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11951 Sycamore have any available units?
11951 Sycamore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 11951 Sycamore currently offering any rent specials?
11951 Sycamore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11951 Sycamore pet-friendly?
Yes, 11951 Sycamore is pet friendly.
Does 11951 Sycamore offer parking?
No, 11951 Sycamore does not offer parking.
Does 11951 Sycamore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11951 Sycamore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11951 Sycamore have a pool?
No, 11951 Sycamore does not have a pool.
Does 11951 Sycamore have accessible units?
No, 11951 Sycamore does not have accessible units.
Does 11951 Sycamore have units with dishwashers?
No, 11951 Sycamore does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11951 Sycamore have units with air conditioning?
No, 11951 Sycamore does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)