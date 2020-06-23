All apartments in Grandview
11947 Manchester Avenue

11947 Manchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11947 Manchester Avenue, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,155 sf home is located in Grandview, MO. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11947 Manchester Avenue have any available units?
11947 Manchester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 11947 Manchester Avenue have?
Some of 11947 Manchester Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11947 Manchester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11947 Manchester Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11947 Manchester Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11947 Manchester Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11947 Manchester Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11947 Manchester Avenue does offer parking.
Does 11947 Manchester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11947 Manchester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11947 Manchester Avenue have a pool?
No, 11947 Manchester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11947 Manchester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11947 Manchester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11947 Manchester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11947 Manchester Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11947 Manchester Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11947 Manchester Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
