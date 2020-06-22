All apartments in Grandview
Find more places like 11938 smalley ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
11938 smalley ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11938 smalley ave

11938 Smalley Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grandview
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11938 Smalley Ave, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Three bedroom with office and family room in walk out basement - Recently remodeled 3 beds 1.5 bath house is ready for you now. Kitchen opens to dining and rear entrance. Dishwasher, stove, microwave and fridge provided. Large, mostly fenced back yard. Finished walk-out basement has an office area or 4th non-compliant bedroom, family room, laundry and garage. Single car garage enters from back with working opener. Backs up to wooded area for additional privacy.

Short term lease available for a slight premium.

Qualifications: income 3x rent. No recent evictions, convictions, outstanding judgments. Good landlord references. No section 8, sorry.

Please call Steve at 8162100357

Video tour : https://youtu.be/fc9187p8l-w
Schedule showing: https://azpmllc.appfolio.com/listings/showings/new?listable_uid=616cb209-b1c4-4e17-8e97-8c07b1d4cdac

(RLNE4443949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11938 smalley ave have any available units?
11938 smalley ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
What amenities does 11938 smalley ave have?
Some of 11938 smalley ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11938 smalley ave currently offering any rent specials?
11938 smalley ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11938 smalley ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11938 smalley ave is pet friendly.
Does 11938 smalley ave offer parking?
Yes, 11938 smalley ave does offer parking.
Does 11938 smalley ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11938 smalley ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11938 smalley ave have a pool?
No, 11938 smalley ave does not have a pool.
Does 11938 smalley ave have accessible units?
No, 11938 smalley ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11938 smalley ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11938 smalley ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 11938 smalley ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11938 smalley ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deer Run Apartments
13615 White Avenue
Grandview, MO 64030

Similar Pages

Grandview 1 BedroomsGrandview 2 Bedrooms
Grandview Cheap PlacesGrandview Dog Friendly Apartments
Grandview Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City