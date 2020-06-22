11938 smalley ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Three bedroom with office and family room in walk out basement - Recently remodeled 3 beds 1.5 bath house is ready for you now. Kitchen opens to dining and rear entrance. Dishwasher, stove, microwave and fridge provided. Large, mostly fenced back yard. Finished walk-out basement has an office area or 4th non-compliant bedroom, family room, laundry and garage. Single car garage enters from back with working opener. Backs up to wooded area for additional privacy.



Short term lease available for a slight premium.



Qualifications: income 3x rent. No recent evictions, convictions, outstanding judgments. Good landlord references. No section 8, sorry.



Please call Steve at 8162100357



Video tour : https://youtu.be/fc9187p8l-w

Schedule showing: https://azpmllc.appfolio.com/listings/showings/new?listable_uid=616cb209-b1c4-4e17-8e97-8c07b1d4cdac



(RLNE4443949)