11938 smalley ave

Amenities
Three bedroom with office and family room in walk out basement - Recently remodeled 3 beds 1.5 bath house is ready for you now. Kitchen opens to dining and rear entrance. Dishwasher, stove, microwave and fridge provided. Large, mostly fenced back yard. Finished walk-out basement has an office area or 4th non-compliant bedroom, family room, laundry and garage. Single car garage enters from back with working opener. Backs up to wooded area for additional privacy.
Short term lease available for a slight premium.
Qualifications: income 3x rent. No recent evictions, convictions, outstanding judgments. Good landlord references. No section 8, sorry.
