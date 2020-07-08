11919 Beacon Ave

Amenities

pet friendly refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HOLIDAY MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!

First Months Rent Free when signing an 18 Month Lease

Schedule a self showing today!



*** Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. ***



OUR RENTAL PROCESS:

*We must have a completed application, for everyone over the age of 18, which includes a copy of each person’s photo id, income verification, and rental verification received from landlord, pictures of pets, and all application fee's paid before we can begin processing the application.



*We verify rental history. (If you owe money to a previous landlord or utility company, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We verify your income is at least 3x the amount of the rent. We do a criminal background check (Drugs or Violent Crimes in the last 10 Years automatic denial) We also pull a credit report. (If you are under a current bankruptcy, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We do look at the application as a whole. We will consider a cosigner or additional deposit for applications that may be borderline.



*If your application is approved, we require you to pay the base security deposit (in full) within 24 hours to remove the home from the market.



*You must move in within two weeks. You are required to pay a FULL month’s rent, any additional security deposit (if requested), and any pet fees the day of key pick up.



*PET FEES: All pet fees are NONREFUNDABLE. There is a minimum charge of $300 for first pet, plus a monthly pet rent, limit of 3. *NO PIT BULLS!



*We are a paperless office and require you to use our online pay portal for rental payments after the initial certified funds are processed.



Refrigerators available for additional $25/mo.



Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.



Please submit any additional documentation to leasing@sbdhousing.com



Please allow 3 business days for processing, thank you!