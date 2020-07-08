All apartments in Grandview
Last updated July 19 2019 at 12:15 AM

1105 East 134th Street

1105 East 134th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1105 East 134th Street, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bed 1 Bath house is located close to shops, restaurants, and more!

This house features matching stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, and countertop.

Brand new LTV flooring and original hardwoods.

Brand new shower tile, vanity, and toilet.

Updated modern fixtures and fresh paint throughout the house.

Don’t miss out on this great home. Call today to schedule a showing!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 East 134th Street have any available units?
1105 East 134th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 1105 East 134th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1105 East 134th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 East 134th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 East 134th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1105 East 134th Street offer parking?
No, 1105 East 134th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1105 East 134th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 East 134th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 East 134th Street have a pool?
No, 1105 East 134th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1105 East 134th Street have accessible units?
No, 1105 East 134th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 East 134th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 East 134th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 East 134th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 East 134th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
