1105 East 134th Street

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bed 1 Bath house is located close to shops, restaurants, and more!



This house features matching stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, and countertop.



Brand new LTV flooring and original hardwoods.



Brand new shower tile, vanity, and toilet.



Updated modern fixtures and fresh paint throughout the house.



Don’t miss out on this great home. Call today to schedule a showing!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.