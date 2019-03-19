All apartments in Grain Valley
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

926 NE Deer Creek Dr

926 Northeast Deer Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

926 Northeast Deer Creek Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/99f1fbd05f ----
Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment. Incredible amenities including fitness center, pool and clubhouse. Apartment comes complete with all appliances including washer/dryer. Conveniently located, just minutes from great shopping and dining plus easy access to the highway. Ideal community with everthing you need. No Pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

2 Bath
2 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Club House
Community Pool
Deck/Patio
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Off Street Parking
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Provided

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 926 NE Deer Creek Dr have any available units?
926 NE Deer Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 926 NE Deer Creek Dr have?
Some of 926 NE Deer Creek Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 926 NE Deer Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
926 NE Deer Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 926 NE Deer Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 926 NE Deer Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grain Valley.
Does 926 NE Deer Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 926 NE Deer Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 926 NE Deer Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 926 NE Deer Creek Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 926 NE Deer Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 926 NE Deer Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 926 NE Deer Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 926 NE Deer Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 926 NE Deer Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 926 NE Deer Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 926 NE Deer Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 926 NE Deer Creek Dr has units with air conditioning.

