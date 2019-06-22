All apartments in Grain Valley
Home
/
Grain Valley, MO
/
923 NE Deer Creek Dr
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:34 PM

923 NE Deer Creek Dr

923 Northeast Deer Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

923 Northeast Deer Creek Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9b9de2606e ---- Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Incredible amenities including fitness center, pool and clubhouse. Apartment comes complete with all appliances including washer/dryer. Conveniently located, just minutes from great shopping and dining plus easy access to the highway. Ideal community with everthing you need. No Pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month.Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 1 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Club House Community Pool Miniblinds Off Street Parking Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Provided

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 923 NE Deer Creek Dr have any available units?
923 NE Deer Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 923 NE Deer Creek Dr have?
Some of 923 NE Deer Creek Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 923 NE Deer Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
923 NE Deer Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 923 NE Deer Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 923 NE Deer Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grain Valley.
Does 923 NE Deer Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 923 NE Deer Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 923 NE Deer Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 923 NE Deer Creek Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 923 NE Deer Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 923 NE Deer Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 923 NE Deer Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 923 NE Deer Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 923 NE Deer Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 923 NE Deer Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 923 NE Deer Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 923 NE Deer Creek Dr has units with air conditioning.

