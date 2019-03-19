921 NE Deer Creek Dr

Amenities
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Great amenities including fitness center, pool and clubhouse. Apartment comes complete with all appliances including washer/dryer. Conveniently located, just minutes from great shopping and dining plus easy access to the highway. Ideal community with everthing you need. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!
1 Bath
1 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Club House
Community Pool
Miniblinds
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Provided