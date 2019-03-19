921 NE Deer Creek Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry gym pool air conditioning clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry range Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6bbeba6007 ----

Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Great amenities including fitness center, pool and clubhouse. Apartment comes complete with all appliances including washer/dryer. Conveniently located, just minutes from great shopping and dining plus easy access to the highway. Ideal community with everthing you need. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!



1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Carpet

Central Air

Club House

Community Pool

Miniblinds

Stove

Vinyl Flooring

Washer/Dryer Provided