Grain Valley, MO
912 Northwest Valley Woods Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

912 Northwest Valley Woods Drive

912 NW Valley Woods Dr · No Longer Available
Location

912 NW Valley Woods Dr, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Hard to find Grain Valley Rental. Large finished space in the walk out basement. Property does have new flooring along with stainsteel appliances. Great location!

3 bedroom/2 bathroom.

Call to set up your appointment to see this great property. Fireplace is for decorative purposes only!

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit* *This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time* *Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. 35 for the first application 25 for the second and 15 for anyone after that; our screening includes credit employment evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home garage or basement.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Northwest Valley Woods Drive have any available units?
912 Northwest Valley Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
Is 912 Northwest Valley Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
912 Northwest Valley Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Northwest Valley Woods Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 Northwest Valley Woods Drive is pet friendly.
Does 912 Northwest Valley Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 912 Northwest Valley Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 912 Northwest Valley Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Northwest Valley Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Northwest Valley Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 912 Northwest Valley Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 912 Northwest Valley Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 912 Northwest Valley Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Northwest Valley Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 912 Northwest Valley Woods Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 912 Northwest Valley Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 912 Northwest Valley Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

