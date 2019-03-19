912 Northwest Valley Woods Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Hard to find Grain Valley Rental. Large finished space in the walk out basement. Property does have new flooring along with stainsteel appliances. Great location!



3 bedroom/2 bathroom.



Call to set up your appointment to see this great property. Fireplace is for decorative purposes only!



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit* *This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time* *Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. 35 for the first application 25 for the second and 15 for anyone after that; our screening includes credit employment evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home garage or basement.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.