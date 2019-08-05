All apartments in Grain Valley
Last updated August 5 2019 at 10:39 PM

910 SW Hereford Dr

910 SW Hereford Dr · No Longer Available
Location

910 SW Hereford Dr, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home
Rent $1495
Deposit $1400

Bedrooms 3
Bathroom 2
Garage 2 car

This home will not last long

A remodeled home in Grain Valley with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Basement is finished and backyard is fenced.

Grain Valley High (assigned)

Stony Point Elementary

Grain Valley Middle

Lease Duration 12 Months'

Pets Policy Cats & Dogs OK
Website www.plaidpm.com
Appliances included, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets*
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per application for anyone over the age of 18 living in the home. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 SW Hereford Dr have any available units?
910 SW Hereford Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 910 SW Hereford Dr have?
Some of 910 SW Hereford Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 SW Hereford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
910 SW Hereford Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 SW Hereford Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 910 SW Hereford Dr is pet friendly.
Does 910 SW Hereford Dr offer parking?
Yes, 910 SW Hereford Dr offers parking.
Does 910 SW Hereford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 SW Hereford Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 SW Hereford Dr have a pool?
No, 910 SW Hereford Dr does not have a pool.
Does 910 SW Hereford Dr have accessible units?
No, 910 SW Hereford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 910 SW Hereford Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 910 SW Hereford Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 910 SW Hereford Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 910 SW Hereford Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
