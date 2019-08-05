910 SW Hereford Dr

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Family Home

Rent $1495

Deposit $1400



Bedrooms 3

Bathroom 2

Garage 2 car



This home will not last long



A remodeled home in Grain Valley with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Basement is finished and backyard is fenced.



Grain Valley High (assigned)



Stony Point Elementary



Grain Valley Middle



Lease Duration 12 Months'



Pets Policy Cats & Dogs OK

Website www.plaidpm.com

Appliances included, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher.



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet deposit required based on size and number of pets*

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per application for anyone over the age of 18 living in the home. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.