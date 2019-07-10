All apartments in Grain Valley
Find more places like 910 NE Deer Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grain Valley, MO
/
910 NE Deer Creek
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:11 PM

910 NE Deer Creek

910 Northeast Deer Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grain Valley
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

910 Northeast Deer Creek Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/27b2e80003 ---- Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Incredible amenities including fitness center, pool and clubhouse. Apartment comes complete with all appliances including washer/dryer. Conveniently located, just minutes from great shopping and dining plus easy access to the highway. Ideal community with everthing you need. No pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 1 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Miniblinds Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Provided

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 NE Deer Creek have any available units?
910 NE Deer Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 910 NE Deer Creek have?
Some of 910 NE Deer Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 NE Deer Creek currently offering any rent specials?
910 NE Deer Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 NE Deer Creek pet-friendly?
No, 910 NE Deer Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grain Valley.
Does 910 NE Deer Creek offer parking?
No, 910 NE Deer Creek does not offer parking.
Does 910 NE Deer Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 910 NE Deer Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 NE Deer Creek have a pool?
Yes, 910 NE Deer Creek has a pool.
Does 910 NE Deer Creek have accessible units?
No, 910 NE Deer Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 910 NE Deer Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 NE Deer Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 910 NE Deer Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 910 NE Deer Creek has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grain Valley 2 BedroomsGrain Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Grain Valley Cheap PlacesGrain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments
Grain Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University