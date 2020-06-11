All apartments in Grain Valley
Find more places like 907 Southwest Cross Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grain Valley, MO
/
907 Southwest Cross Creek Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 2:50 PM

907 Southwest Cross Creek Drive

907 Cross Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grain Valley
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

907 Cross Creek Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Southwest Cross Creek Drive have any available units?
907 Southwest Cross Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
Is 907 Southwest Cross Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
907 Southwest Cross Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Southwest Cross Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 907 Southwest Cross Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 907 Southwest Cross Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 907 Southwest Cross Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 907 Southwest Cross Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 Southwest Cross Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Southwest Cross Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 907 Southwest Cross Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 907 Southwest Cross Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 907 Southwest Cross Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Southwest Cross Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 Southwest Cross Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 907 Southwest Cross Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 907 Southwest Cross Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grain Valley 2 BedroomsGrain Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Grain Valley Cheap PlacesGrain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments
Grain Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University