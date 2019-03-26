All apartments in Grain Valley
Find more places like 907 NE Deer Creek Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grain Valley, MO
/
907 NE Deer Creek Dr
Last updated March 26 2019 at 9:16 PM

907 NE Deer Creek Dr

907 NE Deer Creek Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grain Valley
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

907 NE Deer Creek Rd, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4390aba000 ----
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Incredible amenities including fitness center, pool and clubhouse. Apartment comes complete with all appliances including washer/dryer. Conveniently located, just minutes from great shopping and dining plus easy access to the highway. Ideal community with everthing you need. Call today for a tour!

1 Bath
1 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Club House
Community Pool
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Off Street Parking
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Provided

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 NE Deer Creek Dr have any available units?
907 NE Deer Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 907 NE Deer Creek Dr have?
Some of 907 NE Deer Creek Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 NE Deer Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
907 NE Deer Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 NE Deer Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 907 NE Deer Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grain Valley.
Does 907 NE Deer Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 907 NE Deer Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 907 NE Deer Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 907 NE Deer Creek Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 NE Deer Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 907 NE Deer Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 907 NE Deer Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 907 NE Deer Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 907 NE Deer Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 907 NE Deer Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 907 NE Deer Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 907 NE Deer Creek Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grain Valley 2 BedroomsGrain Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Grain Valley Cheap PlacesGrain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments
Grain Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University