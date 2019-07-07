905 NE Deer Creek Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/844749c0be ---- SPECIAL - $200 OFF 1ST MONTH! Spacius 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Incredible amenities including fitness center, pool and clubhouse. Apartment comes complete with all appliances including washer/dryer. Conveniently located, just minutes from great shopping and dining plus easy access to the highway. Ideal community with everthing you need. No Pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Club House Community Pool Deck/Patio Miniblinds Off Street Parking Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Provided