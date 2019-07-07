All apartments in Grain Valley
905 NE Deer Creek Dr

905 Northeast Deer Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

905 Northeast Deer Creek Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/844749c0be ---- SPECIAL - $200 OFF 1ST MONTH! Spacius 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Incredible amenities including fitness center, pool and clubhouse. Apartment comes complete with all appliances including washer/dryer. Conveniently located, just minutes from great shopping and dining plus easy access to the highway. Ideal community with everthing you need. No Pets. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Club House Community Pool Deck/Patio Miniblinds Off Street Parking Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Provided

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 NE Deer Creek Dr have any available units?
905 NE Deer Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 905 NE Deer Creek Dr have?
Some of 905 NE Deer Creek Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 NE Deer Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
905 NE Deer Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 NE Deer Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 905 NE Deer Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grain Valley.
Does 905 NE Deer Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 905 NE Deer Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 905 NE Deer Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 905 NE Deer Creek Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 NE Deer Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 905 NE Deer Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 905 NE Deer Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 905 NE Deer Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 905 NE Deer Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 NE Deer Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 905 NE Deer Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 905 NE Deer Creek Dr has units with air conditioning.

