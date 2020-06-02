All apartments in Grain Valley
Grain Valley, MO
811 Broadway Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:00 PM

811 Broadway Street

811 Broadway Street · No Longer Available
Grain Valley
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
3 Bedrooms
Location

811 Broadway Street, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPRINGTIME SPECIAL! SIGN AN 18-MONTH LEASE & ONLY PAY $795 FOR THE FIRST 3 MONTHS! RENT WILL RETURN TO $995 ON THE FOURTH MONTH!

You don't want to miss out on making this your new home! Brand new remodeled property located just 5 mins from I-70. Start spring right here!

To schedule a self-viewing or to be added to the waitlist for viewing please visit sbdhousing.com/kc-rentals-1 or call 816.463.4098 to schedule. Through that portal, you will be able to set the date and time for the home you wish to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Broadway Street have any available units?
811 Broadway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
Is 811 Broadway Street currently offering any rent specials?
811 Broadway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Broadway Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 Broadway Street is pet friendly.
Does 811 Broadway Street offer parking?
No, 811 Broadway Street does not offer parking.
Does 811 Broadway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 Broadway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Broadway Street have a pool?
No, 811 Broadway Street does not have a pool.
Does 811 Broadway Street have accessible units?
No, 811 Broadway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Broadway Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 Broadway Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 811 Broadway Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 811 Broadway Street does not have units with air conditioning.

