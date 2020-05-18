Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Grain Valley
Find more places like 809 Broadway Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Grain Valley, MO
/
809 Broadway Street
Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:20 PM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
809 Broadway Street
809 Broadway Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grain Valley
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
809 Broadway Street, Grain Valley, MO 64029
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 809 Broadway Street have any available units?
809 Broadway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grain Valley, MO
.
Is 809 Broadway Street currently offering any rent specials?
809 Broadway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Broadway Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 Broadway Street is pet friendly.
Does 809 Broadway Street offer parking?
No, 809 Broadway Street does not offer parking.
Does 809 Broadway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Broadway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Broadway Street have a pool?
No, 809 Broadway Street does not have a pool.
Does 809 Broadway Street have accessible units?
No, 809 Broadway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Broadway Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Broadway Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 Broadway Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 Broadway Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Grain Valley 2 Bedrooms
Grain Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Grain Valley Cheap Places
Grain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments
Grain Valley Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MO
Overland Park, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
Prairie Village, KS
Gladstone, MO
Grandview, MO
Leavenworth, KS
Raytown, MO
Liberty, MO
Raymore, MO
Merriam, KS
Warrensburg, MO
Gardner, KS
Roeland Park, KS
Kearney, MO
Apartments Near Colleges
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University