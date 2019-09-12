706 Southwest Foxtail Court

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated bathtub

We are celebrating the season! Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease!

This lovely home is recently renovated with impressive upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette. With all the major appliances and a large pantry in the kitchen, you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The garden tub in the master bath is wonderful special feature! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.