All apartments in Grain Valley
Find more places like 706 Southwest Foxtail Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grain Valley, MO
/
706 Southwest Foxtail Court
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:08 PM

706 Southwest Foxtail Court

706 SW Foxtail Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grain Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

706 SW Foxtail Dr, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are celebrating the season! Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease!
This lovely home is recently renovated with impressive upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette. With all the major appliances and a large pantry in the kitchen, you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The garden tub in the master bath is wonderful special feature! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Southwest Foxtail Court have any available units?
706 Southwest Foxtail Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
Is 706 Southwest Foxtail Court currently offering any rent specials?
706 Southwest Foxtail Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Southwest Foxtail Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 Southwest Foxtail Court is pet friendly.
Does 706 Southwest Foxtail Court offer parking?
No, 706 Southwest Foxtail Court does not offer parking.
Does 706 Southwest Foxtail Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 Southwest Foxtail Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Southwest Foxtail Court have a pool?
No, 706 Southwest Foxtail Court does not have a pool.
Does 706 Southwest Foxtail Court have accessible units?
No, 706 Southwest Foxtail Court does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Southwest Foxtail Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 Southwest Foxtail Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 706 Southwest Foxtail Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 Southwest Foxtail Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grain Valley 2 Bedroom ApartmentsGrain Valley Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Grain Valley Cheap ApartmentsGrain Valley Dog Friendly Apartments
Grain Valley Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MO
Grandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University