Grain Valley, MO
644 Southwest Crestview Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:54 PM

644 Southwest Crestview Drive

644 Crestview Court · No Longer Available
Location

644 Crestview Court, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 644 Southwest Crestview Drive have any available units?
644 Southwest Crestview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
Is 644 Southwest Crestview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
644 Southwest Crestview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 644 Southwest Crestview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 644 Southwest Crestview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 644 Southwest Crestview Drive offer parking?
No, 644 Southwest Crestview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 644 Southwest Crestview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 644 Southwest Crestview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 644 Southwest Crestview Drive have a pool?
No, 644 Southwest Crestview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 644 Southwest Crestview Drive have accessible units?
No, 644 Southwest Crestview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 644 Southwest Crestview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 644 Southwest Crestview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 644 Southwest Crestview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 644 Southwest Crestview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
