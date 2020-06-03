All apartments in Grain Valley
609 Northwest Par Drive

609 Northwest Par Drive · No Longer Available
Location

609 Northwest Par Drive, Grain Valley, MO 64029

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Gorgeous, open floor plan! Spacious, one level living with Master, laundry room & Office/2nd bedroom on the main floor! Great room offers hardwoods and opens to the kitchen with island/breakfast bar, granite counters, & pantry. Deck overlooks private backyard, perfect for entertaining! Master features a walk-in closet, tile shower/floors & double vanity. Finished, lower level includes 2 BRs, full bath & family room that walks out to screened in patio. Close to highways, shops, & dining!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Northwest Par Drive have any available units?
609 Northwest Par Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grain Valley, MO.
What amenities does 609 Northwest Par Drive have?
Some of 609 Northwest Par Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Northwest Par Drive currently offering any rent specials?
609 Northwest Par Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Northwest Par Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 Northwest Par Drive is pet friendly.
Does 609 Northwest Par Drive offer parking?
No, 609 Northwest Par Drive does not offer parking.
Does 609 Northwest Par Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Northwest Par Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Northwest Par Drive have a pool?
No, 609 Northwest Par Drive does not have a pool.
Does 609 Northwest Par Drive have accessible units?
No, 609 Northwest Par Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Northwest Par Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 609 Northwest Par Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 609 Northwest Par Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 609 Northwest Par Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

